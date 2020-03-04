Kiev Discusses With Moscow, Minsk Possibility to Export Electric Energy - Minister

Ukraine is negotiating with Russia and Belarus the possibility to export to them electric energy but keeps receiving refusals, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukraine is negotiating with Russia and Belarus the possibility to export to them electric energy but keeps receiving refusals, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency.

"We are actively negotiating our electric energy deliveries with the Belarusian side and less actively with the Russian side. In the night hours, when Energoatom is ready to sell electricity, we have quite a low price for it, we can be more competitive in their markets. But we receive refusal," Orzhel said.

This is unfair, he added, since both Russia and Belarus want to deliver electric energy to Ukraine but still close their markets.