UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Discusses With Moscow, Minsk Possibility To Export Electric Energy - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Kiev Discusses With Moscow, Minsk Possibility to Export Electric Energy - Minister

Ukraine is negotiating with Russia and Belarus the possibility to export to them electric energy but keeps receiving refusals, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Ukraine is negotiating with Russia and Belarus the possibility to export to them electric energy but keeps receiving refusals, Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said in an interview with UNIAN news agency.

"We are actively negotiating our electric energy deliveries with the Belarusian side and less actively with the Russian side. In the night hours, when Energoatom is ready to sell electricity, we have quite a low price for it, we can be more competitive in their markets. But we receive refusal," Orzhel said.

This is unfair, he added, since both Russia and Belarus want to deliver electric energy to Ukraine but still close their markets.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Price Belarus Market

Recent Stories

Zayed University sets up distance learning facilit ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;Ankabut&#039; network fully prepared to ensu ..

21 minutes ago

Chief of the Naval Staff Chairs Bahria University ..

33 minutes ago

Huge quantity of firecrackers recovered, 4 held in ..

3 minutes ago

German Military's Role in Guarding Syrian Safe Zon ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgarian Parliament Votes Against Lifting EU Sanc ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.