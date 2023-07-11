Kiev Does Not Agree to Security Guarantees As Alternative to Membership in NATO - Kuleba

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Kiev understands that Ukraine cannot join NATO at the moment, but NATO member states cannot use security guarantees as an alternative to Ukraine's membership in the bloc, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"Security guarantees should not be seen as an alternative to NATO membership, but as something that fills this vacuum between now and the moment Ukraine joins NATO. This is a very important detail that we should not forget," Kuleba told German media group ARD.

At the same time, Kuleba said that he understands the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to NATO at the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

"We believe that now is the best time for such a decision - to send us an invitation (to join NATO) ... We are not talking about immediate entry, this is an important point," Kuleba added.

In May, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Polish President Andrzej Duda, that the United States and its allies were considering the possibility of using a security model similar to the Israeli one to ensure Ukraine's security. A possible Israeli-style treaty on Ukraine would focus on supplies of weapons and cutting-edge technology, the report added, noting that it would prevent the alliance from becoming a party to the conflict.

On Monday, the Financial Times newspaper reported that NATO member countries are likely to adopt a multilateral declaration containing individual pledges of each state aimed at codifying existing military supplies to Kiev, providing guarantees for the training of the Ukrainian troops, intelligence sharing and assistance in defense policy reforms.

The Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius will host the NATO summit from July 11-12. On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the summit would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the 31-nation alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away.