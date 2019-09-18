UrduPoint.com
Kiev Does Not Oppose Steinmeier's Formula On Donbas - Kuchma's Press Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Kiev Does Not Oppose Steinmeier's Formula on Donbas - Kuchma's Press Secretary

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Kiev has no fundamental objections to the essence of the so-called "Steinmeier formula" on the local elections in the Donbass, Daria Olifer, spokeswoman for Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, said Wednesday.

Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov claimed earlier in the day that Kiev endangered the new Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit by refusing to sign the "Steinmeier formula", which determines the order of enactment of the law on the special status of Donbas.

"The Ukrainian side has no fundamental objections to the essence of the so-called Steinmeier formula on local elections," Olifer wrote in her Facebook blog, adding that it could be implemented under certain conditions.

"The implementation of this formula is possible only if the following points are fulfilled: a complete ceasefire; ensuring effective monitoring of the OSCE SMM throughout Ukraine; the withdrawal of all foreign troops and military equipment from Ukraine; the separation of forces and assets along the entire contact line; ensuring the unhindered work of the Central election commission of Ukraine, Ukrainian political parties, the media and foreign observers; establishing control over the section of the Russian-Ukrainian border currently uncontrolled by Kiev," Olifer stressed.

