Kiev Does Not Perceive Joint Russian-Belarusian Drills As Threat of New Attack - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Belarus and Russia's joint flight-tactical exercises should not be perceived as a direct threat of a new offensive against Kiev, the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Friday.

On January 8, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the aviation units of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces will hold joint tactical flight training from January 16 to February 1. It was also reported that the aviation component of the Russian aerospace forces had arrived in Belarus for drills.

"These drills should not be perceived as a direct threat of a new attack on Kiev or concentrated missile strikes on the capital," Popko was quoted as saying by Kiev's regional military administration.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said that Kiev had transferred part of its troops to the country's north, redeploying them at the border with Belarus over fears that Russian forces would try to attack Ukraine from Belarus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in December 2022 that Russia and Belarus, being closest allies, had been deploying troops in full accordance with the Union State's military doctrine, which has strictly defensive objectives. She added that the strengthening of the joint forces in Belarus was in response to the increase in NATO activities alongside the Union State's western borders. At the same time, Zakharova dismissed Ukrainian statements about Russia allegedly creating a group in Belarus to attack Ukraine and said that such reports were an attempt to beg the West for more money and weapons.