UrduPoint.com

Kiev Does Not Perceive Joint Russian-Belarusian Drills As Threat Of New Attack - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Kiev Does Not Perceive Joint Russian-Belarusian Drills As Threat of New Attack - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Belarus and Russia's joint flight-tactical exercises should not be perceived as a direct threat of a new offensive against Kiev, the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Friday.

On January 8, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the aviation units of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces will hold joint tactical flight training from January 16 to February 1. It was also reported that the aviation component of the Russian aerospace forces had arrived in Belarus for drills.

"These drills should not be perceived as a direct threat of a new attack on Kiev or concentrated missile strikes on the capital," Popko was quoted as saying by Kiev's regional military administration.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said that Kiev had transferred part of its troops to the country's north, redeploying them at the border with Belarus over fears that Russian forces would try to attack Ukraine from Belarus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in December 2022 that Russia and Belarus, being closest allies, had been deploying troops in full accordance with the Union State's military doctrine, which has strictly defensive objectives. She added that the strengthening of the joint forces in Belarus was in response to the increase in NATO activities alongside the Union State's western borders. At the same time, Zakharova dismissed Ukrainian statements about Russia allegedly creating a group in Belarus to attack Ukraine and said that such reports were an attempt to beg the West for more money and weapons.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Same Kiev United Kingdom Belarus Turkish Lira Money January February December Border From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

39 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

1 hour ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.