KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Kiev and Donbas may start their "all for all" detainee exchange in the coming weeks, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy's office said on Tuesday.

"The president has said many times that we aim at returning all our citizens who are today, unfortunately, on the uncontrolled territory .

.. The process continues. It is today complicated by the [coronavirus] pandemic. So, the lists are being finalized today, they are being renewed ... I hope very much this will happen in a week, maybe 10 days, maybe two weeks, and we will start the exchange," Andrii Yermak said at a briefing.