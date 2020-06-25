(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Representatives of Kiev ignore proposals of the Donbas side on the draft law on the region's special status, however, a dialogue between the parties on this issue has begun, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's envoy to the trilateral contact group for Ukrainian settlement, said on Thursday.

"The political subgroup has begun a detailed discussion of the law 'On the special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions,' briefly called the 'Law on Special Status,'" Gryzlov told reporters.

He recalled that the main task stipulated by the Minsk agreements was to give the special status of Donbas a permanent character, as well as to fix it in the constitution of Ukraine.

"Although not a single representative of Ukraine can clearly explain why this is bad for the country, we again received a refusal by Kiev's representatives to secure a special status in the Ukrainian constitution.

Unfortunately, the Donbas proposals on the draft law on special status, which were received a month earlier, were not accepted by Ukrainian representatives. Nevertheless, the dialogue between Kiev and Donbas has begun, and work on amendments to the law should be continued in accordance with the letter and spirit of the Minsk agreements," the envoy emphasized.

The law on the special status of Donbas was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in 2014, but was never enacted. Late last year, the Ukrainian parliament extended it until the end of 2020. The document says that the special status for the region will come into force after a number of conditions are met, in particular the withdrawal of "illegal units" from these territories.