Kiev, Donbas Breakaway Republics To Officially Announce Ceasefire - LPR Representative

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:20 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Rodion Miroshnik, a representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the political subgroup, said on Wednesday that Kiev and Donbas authorities were expected to officially read out their orders for a ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that the contact group for Donbas settlement agreed on the ceasefire regime measures that would enter into force on July 27.

"The text of additional measures was agreed upon and signed today during a meeting of the contact group. The measures include the parties' obligations to officially announce ceasefire orders and sanctions for their violation," Miroshnik wrote in his Telegram channel.

The LPR representative said that Kiev had resisted the adoption of this version of the agreement for at least six months.

"Its approval and signing is the result of joint efforts of the LPR, DPR and the Russian Federation," Miroshnik added.

The latest ceasefire in Donbas came into force on July 21, but Kiev and the breakaway republics have since then repeatedly accused each other of violating the indefinite truce.

The conflict in Ukraine began in 2014, when the army launched an offensive against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, after they proclaimed independence from Kiev. Their decision came in response to what they considered to have been a coup in Kiev that toppled the old government in February of that year.

