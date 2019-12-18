LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Representatives of Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas failed to agree at a meeting in Minsk on a prisoner swap, representative of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the humanitarian subgroup, head of the LPR prisoner exchange working group, Olga Kobtseva said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, today at a meeting of the humanitarian group the sides failed to reach agreements on the exchange of detainees due to the absence of a mechanism for the procedural cleaning of people who are to be exchanged on the part of the Ukrainian side," Kobtseva said in a statement available to Sputnik.