Kiev, Donbas Failed to Agree on New Checkpoints - LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Representatives of Kiev and the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics (LPR and DPR), failed to agree on the opening of new checkpoints in the Donbas region on Tuesday, Olga Kobtseva, the LPR representative in the humanitarian subgroup and the head of the LPR prisoner exchange working group, said.

The negotiations of the humanitarian subgroup of the contact group for the Donbas conflict settlement were held on Monday and Tuesday via video conference.

"Unfortunately, there was no constructive dialogue with the Ukrainian side," Kobtseva said.

The LPR official added that the sides were discussing the opening of extra checkpoints along the contact line and further exchange of prisoners.

The contact group was established in 2014 as an inclusive platform to look for a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine's east. The DRP and the LPR proclaimed independence from Kiev in response to what they considered to be a coup in February 2014.