Kiev, Donbas Need to Conduct Direct Daily Dialogue - Russian Envoy Gryzlov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The dialogue between Kiev and Donbas is needed in a direct and daily format, however, there is no readiness to constructively implement the Minsk agreements on the part of Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the trilateral contact group for resolving the situation in Donbas, said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the contact group in video conference format was held.

"Today, we have seen a direct dialogue between Kiev and Donbas for rather a long time, and it is good. To coordinate all actions, such a dialogue is necessary in a direct, daily format, especially in modern conditions. However, there is no readiness to constructively implement the Minsk agreements on the part of Kiev," Gryzlov said.

He noted that Donetsk and Luhansk had to ask OSCE coordinator to urge the Kiev participants to conduct conversation in the language of the Minsk agreements, fulfilling its clauses.

"Kiev refuses to discuss political issues in accordance with paragraphs 11, 12 of the package of measures to implement the Minsk agreements with representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk, and intends to discuss them with former residents of Donbas, who now live in Ukraine. Kiev decided to negotiate with people appointed by it. This position actually means Ukraine's withdrawal from the Minsk process," he said.

Gryzlov added that Kiev continued to aggravate the situation in Donbas.

"Ukraine deliberately disrupts the process of exchange of detained persons, renounces its earlier obligations not to prosecute persons who have passed the exchange procedure," he said.