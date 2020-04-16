UrduPoint.com
Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be Persecuted - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) confirmed they will not legally prosecute returnees, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group to resolve the situation in Ukraine, said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Kiev and the DPR exchanged prisoners for the first time this year Kiev handed over 10 people to the DPR and received nine in return.

In addition, Kiev and the LPR also exchanged prisoners on Thursday under the 11 to 7 formula.

"The sides confirmed that there will be no reason for further legal prosecution of returnees," Gryzlov told reporters.

The contact group was established in 2014 as an inclusive platform to look for a political solution to the conflict in the east Ukrainian region known as Donbas. The DRP and the LPR proclaimed independence from Kiev in response to what they considered to be a coup in February 2014.

