Kiev, Donetsk Set To Exchange Prisoners At Border Crossing Thursday - Ombudswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

Kiev, Donetsk Set to Exchange Prisoners at Border Crossing Thursday - Ombudswoman

Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are set to exchange prisoners on Thursday at a border crossing, DPR ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Wednesday

Morozova said last week that DPR negotiators were able to convince Kiev to agree to an exchange in the "10 for eight formula" to take place some time before Easter festivities in the Orthodox world, April 19.

Morozova said last week that DPR negotiators were able to convince Kiev to agree to an exchange in the "10 for eight formula" to take place some time before Easter festivities in the Orthodox world, April 19.

"The exchange of prisoners between DPR and Kiev should take place tomorrow, April 16," Morozova told reporters in Donetsk.

Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske reported the news from Kiev, citing Interior Ministry sources as saying that the exchange will take place at the Maiorska border crossing and will be conducted without journalists present due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first prisoner exchange in two years between the sides took place on December 29 last year. Kiev returned 124 people to the Donbas republics (including the Luhansk People's Republic), while 76 people returned to Ukraine.

