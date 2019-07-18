UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Drafts Response Measures For Putin's Decree On Citizenship For Donbas Residents

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:09 PM

Kiev Drafts Response Measures for Putin's Decree on Citizenship for Donbas Residents

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had prepared a list of measures to protect national security in light of Moscow's decision to ease the process of getting Russian citizenship for all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had prepared a list of measures to protect national security in light of Moscow's decision to ease the process of getting Russian citizenship for all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree facilitating Russian citizenship procedures for all residents of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is a follow-up to a similar decree he signed in April that only covered people who lived in the self-proclaimed republics of the same name, which are not controlled by Kiev. In the face of criticism from Ukraine, Putin has insisted that the move is a purely humanitarian measure aimed at protecting these people's rights.

"In light of the Kremlin's above-mentioned actions, the Foreign Ministry has already prepared for the consideration of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine a list of measures to protect national security, and the legal rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in accordance with international and Ukrainian law," the ministry said.

The ministry regarded Russia's actions as an interference in its internal affairs and noted that the Russian decrees on "passportization" would not be recognized by Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry categorically demands that the Russian side urgently overturn all aggressive decisions regarding Ukraine and eliminate their negative consequences," it added.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas and which have significant Russian-speaking populations, after they proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev two months earlier. Ukraine has accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and being involved in Donbas conflict, claims Russia has denied.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the Minsk talks and the Normandy Four contact group. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted since then, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence April September Citizenship All From Government

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

17 minutes ago

Seminar on technical education on July 20

42 seconds ago

124 forest fires incidents occurred this year in K ..

44 seconds ago

SDPI to organize policy symposium on July 19

45 seconds ago

No flood threat in rivers passing through district ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan beat arch-rivals India to reach West Asia ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.