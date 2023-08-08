(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The Ukrainian Presidency on Tuesday published a document titled "Ukraine's Peace Formula Philosophy" explaining each of the 10 points of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace initiative.

"The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be restored with respect to its entire territory within the internationally recognized borders, as of the declaration of independence of Ukraine in 1991," the document read.

A key point in the plan concerns Ukraine's radiation and nuclear safety, which Zelenskyy proposes delegating to the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure.

He further suggests that Kiev's food safety can only be ensured through unimpeded exports of Ukrainian agricultural products via the Black Sea ports and trough the implementation of the EU Solidarity Lanes initiative to create rail, road and river routes for the export of Ukrainian grain to Europe.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure must be restored, including by arranging "constant protection and international monitoring of safety of Ukraine's energy facilities," the document read.

In addition, the "peace formula" covers environmental safety issues, prevention of further escalation and the "restoration of justice" through an international investigation.

Zelenskyy unveiled his 10-point peace initiative last November. His demands included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders. Kiev has consistently rejected all foreign-proposed peace plans in favor of Zelenskyy's plan.

Moscow said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognized the territorial gains Russian forces made since the launch of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.