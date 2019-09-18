Kiev Endangered New Normandy Four Summit - Russian Envoy to Contact Group on Ukraine

Kiev endangered the holding of a new Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) summit, refusing to sign the "Steinmeier formula", which determines the order of enactment of the law on the special status of Donbas, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov told reporters Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Kiev endangered the holding of a new Normandy Four ( France Russia and Ukraine ) summit, refusing to sign the "Steinmeier formula", which determines the order of enactment of the law on the special status of Donbas, Russia 's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov told reporters Wednesday.

"The main result of the Contact Group's meeting: representatives of Kiev refused to sign the Steinmeier formula - that is, they refused to agree the order of legal and actual fixing of the special status of Donbas. I will remind you that this is the same document that was agreed on September 11 by political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries and proposed to the Contact Group for signing," Gryzlov said after talks in Minsk.

He said that by this, Kiev had disrupted the decision to disengage troops in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye, since security issues should be synchronized with political issues.

"That is, both issues should have been resolved simultaneously, in the course of one meeting. Let me remind you that the instruction of the Normandy format contained simultaneously items on politics and security. By such actions, Kiev endangered the summit of the Normandy Four, since the condition for the summit was the presence of a successful result in these two areas," Gryzlov said.