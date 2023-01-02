UrduPoint.com

Kiev Energy Infrastructure Facilities Damaged By Russian Strikes - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev by strikes of the Russian forces overnight and emergency power shutdowns have been introduced in the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday.

"Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged as result of strikes at night. There are emergency blackouts in the city. So there are also heating facilities left without power," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian media reported shortly after midnight on Monday that explosions were heard in the cities of Kiev and Dnipro.

At around 00:00-00:30 GMT on Monday, Ukrainian media reported on more blasts in Kiev.

Air raid warnings were in effect in a number of Ukrainian regions, including the capital Kiev, late on Sunday night, according to air raid data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the bombing attack on the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow blames on Kiev). scheduled power shutdowns were introduced in most cities and districts of Ukraine to repair the critical infrastructure.

