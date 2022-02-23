Kiev Enforces New Restrictions in Areas Bordering Russia, Belarus, Donbas - Border Guard

The Ukrainian border guard on Wednesday enforced additional restrictions in areas of Ukraine bordering Russia, Belarus, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics and in areas adjacent to the sea coast

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian border guard on Wednesday enforced additional restrictions in areas of Ukraine bordering Russia, Belarus, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics and in areas adjacent to the sea coast.

"Additional temporary regime restrictions are introduced in areas bordering Russia, Belarus, the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and areas adjacent to the sea coast," the border guard wrote on Facebook.

Restrictions include staying in the border areas at night, movement of transport except for military, law enforcement and agricultural machinery, use of radios, flights of light-engine aircraft and drones, video and photo shooting of personnel and facilities of the border guard.