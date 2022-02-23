UrduPoint.com

Kiev Enforces New Restrictions In Areas Bordering Russia, Belarus, Donbas - Border Guard

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Kiev Enforces New Restrictions in Areas Bordering Russia, Belarus, Donbas - Border Guard

The Ukrainian border guard on Wednesday enforced additional restrictions in areas of Ukraine bordering Russia, Belarus, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics and in areas adjacent to the sea coast

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian border guard on Wednesday enforced additional restrictions in areas of Ukraine bordering Russia, Belarus, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics and in areas adjacent to the sea coast.

"Additional temporary regime restrictions are introduced in areas bordering Russia, Belarus, the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and areas adjacent to the sea coast," the border guard wrote on Facebook.

Restrictions include staying in the border areas at night, movement of transport except for military, law enforcement and agricultural machinery, use of radios, flights of light-engine aircraft and drones, video and photo shooting of personnel and facilities of the border guard.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Luhansk Donetsk Belarus Border

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable ..

Vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable for Sale in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up i ..

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up in Your Smart Arsenal

17 minutes ago
 Russian-Ukraine crises puts UEFA Champions League ..

Russian-Ukraine crises puts UEFA Champions League final in St.Petersburg at risk ..

2 minutes ago
 EU to send observers to Lebanon for elections

EU to send observers to Lebanon for elections

2 minutes ago
 IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Program Wi ..

IMF Starts Second Review of Cooperation Program With Ukraine - Representative

2 minutes ago
 Aussie state to scrap mask rules in schools amid s ..

Aussie state to scrap mask rules in schools amid surging cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>