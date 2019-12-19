Kiev Enters Third Day of Rallies Against Bill Lifting Farmland Sale Moratorium - Reports

A new rally against a controversial bill that would liberalize the agricultural land market is taking place near the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev on Thursday, according to a live broadcast by Ukraine's Nash TV channel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A new rally against a controversial bill that would liberalize the agricultural land market is taking place near the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev on Thursday, according to a live broadcast by Ukraine's Nash tv channel.

Since 2001, Ukraine has had a moratorium on selling agricultural land. The new bill, if passed, will lift the ban, allowing private individuals and legal entities to purchase farmland. The bill passed in its first reading on November 13. The proposed legislation has been vehemently rejected by certain sectors of society, and clashes between the people and police officers ensued on Tuesday. This resulted in 23 officers getting injured and 26 protesters being arrested, according to First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovyi.

Earlier in the day, the National Police said that its officers continued to conduct extensive patrols in the heart of the capital due to planned protests.

Currently, the crowd at Constitution Square, which is near the parliament building, is small. There is a stage set up there, but it remains empty. Protesters are standing around and talking to each other while holding placards demanding that the land market be kept closed.

Police and National Guard officers have secured the perimeter of the parliament building. The situation is calm, however, and no violations of public order have been recorded yet.