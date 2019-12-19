UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Enters Third Day Of Rallies Against Bill Lifting Farmland Sale Moratorium - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Kiev Enters Third Day of Rallies Against Bill Lifting Farmland Sale Moratorium - Reports

A new rally against a controversial bill that would liberalize the agricultural land market is taking place near the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev on Thursday, according to a live broadcast by Ukraine's Nash TV channel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A new rally against a controversial bill that would liberalize the agricultural land market is taking place near the Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev on Thursday, according to a live broadcast by Ukraine's Nash tv channel.

Since 2001, Ukraine has had a moratorium on selling agricultural land. The new bill, if passed, will lift the ban, allowing private individuals and legal entities to purchase farmland. The bill passed in its first reading on November 13. The proposed legislation has been vehemently rejected by certain sectors of society, and clashes between the people and police officers ensued on Tuesday. This resulted in 23 officers getting injured and 26 protesters being arrested, according to First Deputy Interior Minister Serhiy Yarovyi.

Earlier in the day, the National Police said that its officers continued to conduct extensive patrols in the heart of the capital due to planned protests.

Currently, the crowd at Constitution Square, which is near the parliament building, is small. There is a stage set up there, but it remains empty. Protesters are standing around and talking to each other while holding placards demanding that the land market be kept closed.

Police and National Guard officers have secured the perimeter of the parliament building. The situation is calm, however, and no violations of public order have been recorded yet.

Related Topics

Injured Police Ukraine Interior Minister Parliament Kiev Reading November Market TV

Recent Stories

Just Russia Party to Back Putin's Idea to Limit Nu ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Wants to Decide With Lukashenko on Steps for ..

8 seconds ago

Parliament backbone of strong, vibrant Pakistan: P ..

9 seconds ago

'Most wanted' Dutch criminal deported from Dubai

11 seconds ago

Germany to issue first 'green' bonds

13 seconds ago

Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.