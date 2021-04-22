Kiev Escalates Tensions in Donbas to Gain NATO Membership - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev is escalating tensions in Donbas to gain membership in NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that not every NATO member supports the accession of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Kiev is escalating tensions in Donbas to gain membership in NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that not every NATO member supports the accession of Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, Ukraine aims to gain The Membership Action Plan (MAP) from NATO during the next summit of the organization.

"The whole escalation is aimed at this, among other things, and the current aggravation of tensions on the line of contact in Donbass has been built by Kiev to receive this action plan for membership," Zakharova said during a briefing.