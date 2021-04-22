UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Escalates Tensions In Donbas To Gain NATO Membership - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Kiev Escalates Tensions in Donbas to Gain NATO Membership - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kiev is escalating tensions in Donbas to gain membership in NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that not every NATO member supports the accession of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Kiev is escalating tensions in Donbas to gain membership in NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that not every NATO member supports the accession of Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, Ukraine aims to gain The Membership Action Plan (MAP) from NATO during the next summit of the organization.

"The whole escalation is aimed at this, among other things, and the current aggravation of tensions on the line of contact in Donbass has been built by Kiev to receive this action plan for membership," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Kiev From

Recent Stories

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

3 minutes ago

PIA staffers get vaccinated against coronavirus

35 seconds ago

Motorway police arrests two drug peddlers, recover ..

37 seconds ago

4 dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

Afghan envoy calls on Chief of Army Staff

22 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada on Track to 'Blow Past' Old 30 ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.