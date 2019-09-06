Kiev Excludes Russian Citizen Gadzhiev From Russia-Ukraine Detainee Release List - Lawyer

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said Friday Kiev had excluded Russian Ruslan Gadzhiev from the Russia-Ukraine list for the simultaneous release of detainees and convicted persons.

"I learned about the exclusion from the list of Russian citizen Gadzhiev Ruslan Dzhupalovich," Rybin said in a video message, posted on his Facebook page.