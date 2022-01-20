Kiev Expecting Washington to Take Decisive Action Regarding Sanctions on Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday that Kiev expects Washington to take active measures, when commenting on US President Joe Biden's remarks on possible sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday that Kiev expects Washington to take active measures, when commenting on US President Joe Biden's remarks on possible sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation.

A day prior, Biden said that the United States and its allies in Europe will impose severe sanctions on Russia and its economy should it invade Ukraine, which might lead to the inability of Russian banks to deal in Dollars, among other things.

"President Biden said very clear and simple words yesterday: Russia will be held responsible if it invades Ukraine. This is the signal that President Biden was sending to (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Kuleba told a briefing.

Furthermore, the foreign minister said that he is sure that the US and EU will impose sanctions on Russia in the event of hostilities in Ukraine. Kuleba said that the West has never been as ready to act as now.

"Neither in 2014, nor in 2015, nor in any following year, have our partners been that willing to take action (in the event of aggression), so the current situation is fundamentally different from that one. The threat to Ukraine that Russia created in 2014 has not disappeared and never did, but Ukraine in 2022 is completely different and the partners are different," Kuleba added.

Russia cannot defeat Ukraine by using "brute force," according to Kuleba, but is now allegedly trying to spread panic and weaken the country from inside.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected accusations from western countries and Kiev of "aggressive actions" and military build-up near the Ukrainian border.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the allegations are used to prepare for provocations "including those of a military nature" in Ukraine, and added that the UK and Canada transferred arms and instructors to the post-Soviet country.