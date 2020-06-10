UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Expects $2.1Bln Tranche From IMF To Arrive This Month - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

Kiev Expects $2.1Bln Tranche From IMF to Arrive This Month - Prime Minister

Ukraine expects to receive the first installment of $2.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the month of June, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Ukraine expects to receive the first installment of $2.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the month of June, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

Under a new financial assistance program for Ukraine, the IMF will provide Kiev with $5 billion within 18 months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already said that the upcoming first installment will have an additional $200 million on top of a previously agreed-upon sum.

"The IMF board of Governors has approved a Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine with a total access of $5 billion. The arrangement is scheduled for a year and a half .

.. We are expecting the first installment of $2.1 billion [to arrive] this month. The funds will be channeled to the state budget to support the economy and assist the people," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook.

Since the 2014 coup, Ukraine's economy has been in a prolonged stated of crisis, having to rely on foreign financial aid in return for structural economic reforms.

In late March, the Ukrainian parliament passed a highly unpopular land reform, allowing private individuals and legal entities to purchase farmland. The reform is said to have been pushed by the IMF in return for financial assistance.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Budget Facebook Kiev March June From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Phase-I of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to continue till ..

17 minutes ago

Water supplied to Gilgit city highly contaminated, ..

2 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik says Babar Azam should be made an ind ..

30 minutes ago

European equities advance at open

2 minutes ago

Chinese Diplomat Slams US for Politicized Provocat ..

2 minutes ago

Aussie scientists turn to drones to protect sea tu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.