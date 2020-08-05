Kiev Expects Iran to Provide All Information on Tehran Plane Crash by October

Ukraine expects Iran to provide all information on the circumstances of the Ukrainian jet downing near Tehran by the start of the next round of talks on the issue in October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday following the phone talks of the countries' top diplomats

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro Kuleba] stressed that by the next round of talks in October, the Ukrainian side expects to receive all the necessary information from the Iranian side regarding the circumstances of the plane crash.

According to him, after establishing all the facts, it will be possible to proceed with calculating the amount of compensations," the statement reads.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.