UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Expects Iran To Provide All Information On Tehran Plane Crash By October

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

Kiev Expects Iran to Provide All Information on Tehran Plane Crash by October

Ukraine expects Iran to provide all information on the circumstances of the Ukrainian jet downing near Tehran by the start of the next round of talks on the issue in October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday following the phone talks of the countries' top diplomats

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Ukraine expects Iran to provide all information on the circumstances of the Ukrainian jet downing near Tehran by the start of the next round of talks on the issue in October, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Wednesday following the phone talks of the countries' top diplomats.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister [Dmytro Kuleba] stressed that by the next round of talks in October, the Ukrainian side expects to receive all the necessary information from the Iranian side regarding the circumstances of the plane crash.

According to him, after establishing all the facts, it will be possible to proceed with calculating the amount of compensations," the statement reads.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.

The Iranian authorities said that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Died Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January October All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Samsung Note 20: Get Ready for productivity, gamin ..

38 minutes ago

Omar Ghobash to lead next SBA online book club con ..

42 minutes ago

Samsung Tab S7: A new normal

53 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: A New Note for difficult t ..

55 minutes ago

UNICEF in Beirut Suffers Injuries, Moves Relief Su ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas scholarship cheques distributed among KMU u ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.