Kiev Expects Iranian Delegation to Arrive July 29-30 to Discuss Downed Boeing Case

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) An Iranian delegation is expected to pay a visit to Ukraine on July 29-30 to discuss issues related to the downing of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 near Tehran, which happened in January, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin told Sputnik.

"They will arrive on [July] 29-30," Yenin said.

Kiev plans to discuss not only compensation for the deadly January incident, in which the plane was shot down due to being confused with a hostile target, but a range of other issues, the deputy foreign minister said.

"We have many questions for the Iranian side. We are interested in justice first of all. Iran must show an objective and transparent probe into the downing of the Boeing, apologize and provide guarantees that such cases will never be repeated," Yenin explained.