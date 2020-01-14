Kiev Expects Iranian Representative of Plane Crash Investigative Group - Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Kiev is expecting a visit of an Iranian representative of the Iran plane crash investigative group, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said in a press release on Monday, adding that the secretary of NSDC, Oleksiy Danilov, met with Kristina Kvien, the interim US charge d'affaires in Ukraine.

"According to Mr. Danilov, the Ukrainian side is currently waiting for the arrival of the Iranian representative of the investigative group. The NSDC Secretary also noticed that part of the expert group, the rescue workers particularly, who had been working on the crash site from the very beginning, are returning to Ukraine," the press release said.

NSDC also added that Kvien had expressed condolences on behalf of the US embassy over the plane crash and assured Kiev that Washington was ready "to provide all necessary assistance and information for the investigation."

A Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737-800 was unintentionally shot down by the Iranian military on January 8, soon after departing from Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died in the accident.