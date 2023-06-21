Kiev Expects NATO to Extend Open Date Invitation at Vilnius Summit - Yermak

Kiev anticipates that NATO will extend it an open date invitation to become a member as the alliance is set to gather in Vilnius next month, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday

When asked to confirm that a Ukrainian victory in the ongoing conflict was not in fact a precondition for its NATO membership, Yermak said, "Yes, absolutely. I absolutely can confirm this phrase, this principle."

The official expressed the belief that, on the contrary, an invitation from the alliance now would "help" hasten Ukraine's victory.

"We expect that Ukraine will be invited to NATO with an open date but with a concrete signal," Yermak said, speaking at the Atlantic Council.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies in the run-up to the Vilnius summit were not talking about sending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the 31-nation bloc. Last week, Stoltenberg reiterated that it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine will join the alliance, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until the military conflict with Russia is over.

Kiev applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.