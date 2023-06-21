UrduPoint.com

Kiev Expects NATO To Extend Open Date Invitation At Vilnius Summit - Yermak

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Kiev Expects NATO to Extend Open Date Invitation at Vilnius Summit - Yermak

Kiev anticipates that NATO will extend it an open date invitation to become a member as the alliance is set to gather in Vilnius next month, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Kiev anticipates that NATO will extend it an open date invitation to become a member as the alliance is set to gather in Vilnius next month, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Wednesday.

When asked to confirm that a Ukrainian victory in the ongoing conflict was not in fact a precondition for its NATO membership, Yermak said, "Yes, absolutely. I absolutely can confirm this phrase, this principle."

The official expressed the belief that, on the contrary, an invitation from the alliance now would "help" hasten Ukraine's victory.

"We expect that Ukraine will be invited to NATO with an open date but with a concrete signal," Yermak said, speaking at the Atlantic Council.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies in the run-up to the Vilnius summit were not talking about sending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the 31-nation bloc. Last week, Stoltenberg reiterated that it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine will join the alliance, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until the military conflict with Russia is over.

Kiev applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vilnius Kiev Alliance September From

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking ..

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials&#039; military cour ..

12 minutes ago
 Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam br ..

Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn

49 seconds ago
 Bans on women, girls costing Taliban legitimacy at ..

Bans on women, girls costing Taliban legitimacy at home & abroad: UN envoy

50 seconds ago
 LCCI welcomes Special Investment Facilitation Coun ..

LCCI welcomes Special Investment Facilitation Council

2 minutes ago
 City Police chief chairs meeting for security arra ..

City Police chief chairs meeting for security arrangements on Eid

2 minutes ago
 'Nowhere to run': Islands stress climate risk at f ..

'Nowhere to run': Islands stress climate risk at finance summit

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.