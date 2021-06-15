UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Expects Putin-Biden Summit To Clarify Ukraine's NATO Membership Prospects

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Kiev Expects Putin-Biden Summit to Clarify Ukraine's NATO Membership Prospects

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Ukraine expects greater clarity regarding its NATO membership prospects after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, meet in Geneva, Oleksiy Arestovych, the information policy adviser for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, said on Monday.

The Russia-US summit will be held on Wednesday, marking the first meeting of the countries' leaders since the 2018 Helsinki meeting between Putin and then-US President Donald Trump.

"This is not the final answer. Because it will be final not only at the NATO summit but also after the meeting of Biden and Putin. Because President Biden seems to have not formed his attitude to Putin and to the policy that he will pursue toward Russia," Arestovych told the ICTV broadcaster.

NATO leaders at the summit in Brussels on Monday supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance, recalled the need to continue reforms, but did not specify a possible timeframe for their accession.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Trump Brussels Helsinki Vladimir Putin Geneva Alliance Georgia 2018

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

24 minutes ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

2 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

1 hour ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

1 hour ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.