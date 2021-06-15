KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Ukraine expects greater clarity regarding its NATO membership prospects after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, meet in Geneva, Oleksiy Arestovych, the information policy adviser for the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, said on Monday.

The Russia-US summit will be held on Wednesday, marking the first meeting of the countries' leaders since the 2018 Helsinki meeting between Putin and then-US President Donald Trump.

"This is not the final answer. Because it will be final not only at the NATO summit but also after the meeting of Biden and Putin. Because President Biden seems to have not formed his attitude to Putin and to the policy that he will pursue toward Russia," Arestovych told the ICTV broadcaster.

NATO leaders at the summit in Brussels on Monday supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance, recalled the need to continue reforms, but did not specify a possible timeframe for their accession.