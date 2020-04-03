UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Expects To Draw $5Bln From IMF Into Budget In 2020 - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:05 PM

Kiev Expects to Draw $5Bln From IMF Into Budget in 2020 - Finance Minister

Ukraine expects to bring $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into this year's budget via a cooperation program, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Ukraine expects to bring $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) into this year's budget via a cooperation program, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said on Friday.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Kiev and the IMF will ink a memorandum on the expanded program, which is said to bring Ukraine $8 billion from the fund.

"We and the IMF have agreed upon the limits of profit and deficit. We have defined precisely how much opportunity and resources we have to fill up the budget ... We hope to receive up to an additional $5 billion into the budget from the IMF by the year's end," Marchenko said during a discussion on the foremost measures to exit the country's�economic�crisis.

Since the 2014 coup, Ukraine's economy has been in a prolonged stated of crisis, having to rely on foreign financial aid in return for structural economic reforms.

Earlier in the week, the Ukrainian parliament passed a highly unpopular land reform, allowing private individuals and legal entities to purchase farmland. The reform is said to be pushed by the IMF in return for financial assistance.

Related Topics

IMF Ukraine Parliament Budget Kiev From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

50 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

51 minutes ago

COVID-19 Can Resurge If Countries Lift Restriction ..

43 seconds ago

LTA give 20m rescue package to grassroots tennis

45 seconds ago

Supervised exercise programme helps improving hear ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.