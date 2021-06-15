UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Expects To Get NATO Membership Action Plan In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:34 PM

Kiev Expects to Get NATO Membership Action Plan in 2022

Ukraine expects to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan in 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Ukraine expects to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan in 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

At their recent summit in Brussels, NATO leaders supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance and emphasized the need to continue reforms, but did not specify a possible timeframe for their accession.

"Taking into consideration the context, this is a very nice declaration. But I always tell honestly to partners that good action should follow good declarations. The best decision would be to provide Ukraine with a Membership Action Plan in 2022," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Facebook Brussels Nice Alliance Georgia Best

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 Li ..

7 minutes ago

IHC adjourns Kulbhushan Jadhav case till Oct 5

14 minutes ago

ICC announces broadcast, digital distribution plan ..

37 seconds ago

Four killed in targeted attacks on Afghan polio va ..

38 seconds ago

Future Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers to Work Without ..

40 seconds ago

Armenia's ex-President Kocharyan Emphasizes Need t ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.