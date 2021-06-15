Kiev Expects to Get NATO Membership Action Plan in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Ukraine expects to receive a NATO Membership Action Plan in 2022, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

At their recent summit in Brussels, NATO leaders supported the right of Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance and emphasized the need to continue reforms, but did not specify a possible timeframe for their accession.

"Taking into consideration the context, this is a very nice declaration. But I always tell honestly to partners that good action should follow good declarations. The best decision would be to provide Ukraine with a Membership Action Plan in 2022," Kuleba wrote on Facebook.