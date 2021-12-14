Kiev Expects US to Help Ukrainian Army With New Weapons, Military Technology

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday expressed the belief that the United States can provide the Ukrainian army with more weapons and military tech.

"I have confidence in the Ukrainian army and Ukrainian society. We know how to fight this war. Our soldiers have been fighting it for seven years in a row. Therefore, we have Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines, but the United States and other partners can help Ukrainian soldiers to fight this war, namely to strengthen our capacity, to send us the appropriate defensive weapons and military technology," Kuleba said.

In November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that NATO countries should stop providing Ukraine with modern weapons, which encourages a warlike attitude in Kiev. In early December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that sending weapons to Ukraine encourages it to sabotage the Minsk agreements and feeds the illusion of a military solution to the conflict.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes still continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has noted that Ukraine sent half of its Armed Forces to Donbas. Moscow has also expressed concern about the transfer of NATO's military equipment to Russian borders and the increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas. Western countries continue to provide military support to Ukraine and supply it with weapons which are used in Donbas.