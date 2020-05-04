UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

Kiev Extends COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 22, Lifts Some Restrictions From May 11

The Ukrainian government has officially prolonged quarantine imposed in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic until May 22, while some restrictions, including bans on walks in parks and trade in non-food items, will be lifted starting from May 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Ukrainian government has officially prolonged quarantine imposed in the country to curb the coronavirus pandemic until May 22, while some restrictions, including bans on walks in parks and trade in non-food items, will be lifted starting from May 11.

"To replace May 11 with May 22 in all previously adopted documents [regarding the quarantine measures]. To make changes to all documentation that is available, extending the quarantine until May 22," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during an extraordinary government meeting.

According to Shmyhal, the government's decision envisages that a number of restrictive measures will be lifted starting from May 11, including bans on walking in parks, recreation areas, training for team sports, wholesale and retail trade in non-food products, and takeaway option in coffee shops. Moreover, summer terraces of cafes and restaurants, car washes and bike shops will start operate, and the work of notaries, lawyers and dentists will also be resumed.

Ukraine went into a nationwide lockdown on March 12.

