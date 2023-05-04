Kiev Faces Most Intensive Air Attacks Since Start of 2023 on Wednesday Night - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The intensity of Russia's air attacks on Kiev on the night from Wednesday to Thursday was the highest since the beginning of 2023, following a drone attack on the Kremlin the day before, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, has said.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities.

"Another air attack on Kiev. It is already the third (attack) over the four days of May for the capital! Our city has not experienced such a dense intensity of strikes since the beginning of this year," Popko said on Telegram.

The intensity was increased apparently after an attempted attack by two drones on Russia's Kremlin early on Wednesday. Moscow said the attack had been Kiev's assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement in the attack.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been launched by Russia since October 10, 2022, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.