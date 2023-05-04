UrduPoint.com

Kiev Faces Most Intensive Air Attacks Since Start Of 2023 On Wednesday Night - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Kiev Faces Most Intensive Air Attacks Since Start of 2023 on Wednesday Night - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The intensity of Russia's air attacks on Kiev on the night from Wednesday to Thursday was the highest since the beginning of 2023, following a drone attack on the Kremlin the day before, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kiev military administration, has said.

Earlier, an air raid alert was declared in Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities.

"Another air attack on Kiev. It is already the third (attack) over the four days of May for the capital! Our city has not experienced such a dense intensity of strikes since the beginning of this year," Popko said on Telegram.

The intensity was increased apparently after an attempted attack by two drones on Russia's Kremlin early on Wednesday. Moscow said the attack had been Kiev's assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement in the attack.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been launched by Russia since October 10, 2022, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Alert Vladimir Putin Kiev May October From Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

7 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

11 minutes ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

11 minutes ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

1 hour ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.