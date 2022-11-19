Kiev Faces Shortages of Spare Parts for German Self-Propelled Howitzers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Ukrainian military is facing a shortage of spare parts for German self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000), the Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing sources with Germany's Bundeswehr.

According to the report, Berlin has delivered 14 units of PzH 2000 to Ukraine. However, the German Federal Ministry of Defense did not order spare parts in time for regular maintenance of howitzers to keep them operational. Planning errors in the ordering process of spare parts are significantly jeopardizing the combat readiness of German howitzers in Ukraine, the report said.

The majority of the artillery systems delivered by Germany to Ukraine are in need of repair. Spiegel cited sources with Bundeswehr as saying that the Ukrainians fire about 300 shells a day, which significantly wears out the weapon systems.

Six German howitzers have already been delivered to Lithuania for repairs. However, due to the shortage of spare parts, technical specialists had to disassemble into pieces one of the howitzers and leave it in Lithuania for a time being, the report said.

The shortage of spare parts does not come as a surprise, Spiegel reported.

At the end of the summer, the Bundeswehr's procurement department had already asked the defense ministry to order spare parts for the howitzers and multiple launch rocket systems MARS II as they require a long period of delivery, but no order had been placed by the ministry.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the United States, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.

In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.