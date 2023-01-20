Kiev Finances Sabotage, Creates Problems for Ensuring ZNPP Nuclear Safety - Rosenergoatom

(@FahadShabbir)

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Kiev finances sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and creates difficulties in ensuring its nuclear safety, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

"Today, we can say with confidence that the Ukrainian side continues to implement a clear and consistent course of financing sabotage and creating problems related to ensuring nuclear safety of the nuclear power plant ... There is every reason to state that colossal financial resources were invested in sabotage," Karchaa said.

Such actions on the part of Kiev can be branded as one of the varieties of nuclear terrorism, the spokesman said, adding that not only ZNPP employees receive threats, but also their relatives in the territories controlled by Kiev.