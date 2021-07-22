Kiev Generating New Initiatives on Donbas to Divert Attention From Its Inaction - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Kiev is generating numerous new initiatives around Donbas in order to divert attention from its own inaction on the implementation of the Minsk accords, and Berlin and Paris are playing up to it, as they try to shift the responsibility onto Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian authorities have been recently generating many different 'initiatives' on the track of Donbas conflict resolution. Kiev is doing all this to divert attention from its own inaction to fulfill obligations under the Minsk agreements and the Normandy format agreements," Rudenko said.

It is difficult to find some other explanation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to trumpet the idea of creating an additional format of negotiations not in dialogue with partners but while talking to media instead, the Russian diplomat explained.

"Western countries, primarily our partners in the Normandy format ” Germany and France ” ... are playing up to Kiev, trying to make Russia fully responsible for the lack of progress in Donbas conflict resolution," Rudenko emphasized.