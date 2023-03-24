UrduPoint.com

Kiev Getting Ready For Offensive Operation, Russia Preparing Own Solutions - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Kiev Getting Ready for Offensive Operation, Russia Preparing Own Solutions - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Kiev is getting ready to conduct an offensive operation, the Russian Army command is aware of it and is preparing it's own plans, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media outlets, including Sputnik, on Friday.

"They (Ukrainian government) is getting ready to carry out an offensive, everybody knows it. Our General Staff has made an assessment of the situation and is preparing necessary countermeasures," Medvedev said.

The situation on the Ukrainian conflict's front lines has been flaccid for nearly 6 months.

The winter period was marked primarily by the fighting around the city of Bakhmut (also Artyomovsk) where the Russian forces are slowly advancing.

The hostilities can intensify in spring with weather conditions improving, as expected by many officials and experts. On March 23, the Ukrainian Army Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the social media that Kiev can go on offensive in Bakhmut "very soon". On the same day, experts from the Foreign Affairs Magazine said that Ukraine is getting ready for an offensive operation in spring while Politico also reported that the US expects Ukrainian advance in May.

