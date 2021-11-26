Kiev Handed Detainees Exchange List to Russia Via Erdogan, No Answer Yet - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev, via Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, handed over the list for the exchange of detainees to Russia, there was no answer yet.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Zelenskyy, during a meeting with Erdogan in the United States on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, had handed him a list of 450 Ukrainians who had been convicted in Russia and Donbas, asking him to "put in a word" for them in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a verified full list. The list was transferred to Turkey, I recently spoke with President Erdogan, he had a meeting with the Russian president, and he passed the lists to the Russian side. I want to thank him because he asked for this, he asked in general and for the Crimean Tatars.

I thanked him. We are waiting for an answer, there is no answer yet," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Friday.

Zelenskyy believes that now it was not time to promote the adoption of the Ukrainian law on a transitional period in Donbas, this could lead to an escalation.

"With regard to transitional justice, today we can do what we want, we are a free state. But I do not believe that we should now push this issue forward. I believe that there are more risks than the law on transitional justice. I am talking about this frankly with leaders of Europe and the United States. It's not a question that Russia is against it, we are an independent country. We believe that this is one of the principles that can lead to an escalation. Therefore, our other allies do not react very positively to the subject of transitional justice," he said.