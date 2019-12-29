Kiev Hands Over 60 People to DPR, Donetsk Returns 52 During Prisoner Swap - DPR Official

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukraine has handed over 60 people to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), several others will be transferred later, while DPR has returned 52 people to Kiev, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian side has not yet transferred here a small group of people, they have left the territory of Ukraine right now. At the moment, 60 people have been handed over to us, and we were given certificates of release for the remaining ones ... As of now, the DPR has received 60 people, and, de facto, there are now 52 people [we had returned to Kiev] sitting on Ukrainian buses," Morozova said.

The all-for-all exchange is taking place near the city of Horlivka in the Donetsk Region.