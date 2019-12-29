UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Hands Over 60 People To DPR, Donetsk Returns 52 During Prisoner Swap - DPR Official

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Kiev Hands Over 60 People to DPR, Donetsk Returns 52 During Prisoner Swap - DPR Official

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Ukraine has handed over 60 people to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), several others will be transferred later, while DPR has returned 52 people to Kiev, DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova said on Sunday.

"The Ukrainian side has not yet transferred here a small group of people, they have left the territory of Ukraine right now. At the moment, 60 people have been handed over to us, and we were given certificates of release for the remaining ones ... As of now, the DPR has received 60 people, and, de facto, there are now 52 people [we had returned to Kiev] sitting on Ukrainian buses," Morozova said.

The all-for-all exchange is taking place near the city of Horlivka in the Donetsk Region.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Horlivka Donetsk Kiev Sunday

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

16 minutes ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.