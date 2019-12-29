UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Hands Over 63 People To LPR, Luhansk Returns 25 During Prisoner Swap - LPR Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:10 PM

Kiev Hands Over 63 People to LPR, Luhansk Returns 25 During Prisoner Swap - LPR Official

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Kiev has handed over 63 people to self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), while the latter returned 25 people to Ukraine during a prisoner swap on Sunday, a LPR representative in the humanitarian subgroup and the head of the LPR prisoner exchange working group, Olga Kobtseva, said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, LPR representatives have completed the exchange of prisoners. This is the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It is taking place near the city of Horlivka in Donetsk Region.

"We had completed the exchange. We have transferred 25 people, took back 63. Nine [prisoners] refused to be exchange," Kobtseva told reporters.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Horlivka Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Sunday 2017

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

3 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.