Kiev Hands Over 63 People to LPR, Luhansk Returns 25 During Prisoner Swap - LPR Official

(@imziishan)

HORLIVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Kiev has handed over 63 people to self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), while the latter returned 25 people to Ukraine during a prisoner swap on Sunday, a LPR representative in the humanitarian subgroup and the head of the LPR prisoner exchange working group, Olga Kobtseva, said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, LPR representatives have completed the exchange of prisoners. This is the first exchange of prisoners between the sides since 2017. It is taking place near the city of Horlivka in Donetsk Region.

"We had completed the exchange. We have transferred 25 people, took back 63. Nine [prisoners] refused to be exchange," Kobtseva told reporters.