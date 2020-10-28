Kiev Has Actually Given Up Obligations to Comply With Ceasefire Measures - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Kiev has actually given up the obligations to implement additional ceasefire measures in Donbas, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group's security subgroup, said.

Talks of the subgroups on Donbas were held on Tuesday in video mode. A video conference of the Contact Group will take place Wednesday.

"Three months passed since the additional measures were agreed, but, unfortunately, based on the Ukrainian side's actions, we have to state once again that it in fact withdrew from the fulfillment of these obligations and blocked the work of the coordination mechanism, as the only way of verification and control of the implementation of measures," Nikonorov said as quoted by the DPR representation to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire.