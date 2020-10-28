UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Has Actually Given Up Obligations To Comply With Ceasefire Measures - DPR

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

Kiev Has Actually Given Up Obligations to Comply With Ceasefire Measures - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Kiev has actually given up the obligations to implement additional ceasefire measures in Donbas, Alexey Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Trilateral Contact Group's security subgroup, said.

Talks of the subgroups on Donbas were held on Tuesday in video mode. A video conference of the Contact Group will take place Wednesday.

"Three months passed since the additional measures were agreed, but, unfortunately, based on the Ukrainian side's actions, we have to state once again that it in fact withdrew from the fulfillment of these obligations and blocked the work of the coordination mechanism, as the only way of verification and control of the implementation of measures," Nikonorov said as quoted by the DPR representation to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire.

Related Topics

Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

6 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

6 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

6 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

7 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

7 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.