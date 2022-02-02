Kiev Has List of Weaponry Required From Western Allies - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Kiev has a list of what the Ukrainian military needs, but is not ready to discuss publicly what weaponry would be supplied and from what allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"We fundamentally understand what we need. I'm not ready to unveil what we agreed on, what we would get, and from which countries. It's important for us that all this weaponry is for defense," Zelenskyy said at a briefing, answering a question on whether he had agreed on weapons supplies with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During Rutte's visit to Kiev, the officials discussed the importance of peaceful de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis within the framework of NATO and the OSCE, and underscored Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and the freedom to choose or change its own security arrangements, according to the president's press-service.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.