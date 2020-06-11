UrduPoint.com
Kiev Has Not Provided Information On Detainees For Prisoner Exchange -DPR Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:20 AM

Kiev Has Not Provided Information on Detainees for Prisoner Exchange -DPR Foreign Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Kiev has not provided information about supporters of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) it holds to prepare the next stage of the prisoner exchange, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said.

"As regards the provision on the all-for-all exchange, the republics have provided a list of persons whose whereabouts were confirmed, while the Ukrainian side has not yet provided information on any person," Nikonorova said.

"To date, of the 45 previously released people, only one went through all instances and was procedurally cleared. We will keep insisting on an early solution to this critical situation," the minister said.

This year's first prisoner swap between Kiev and Donbas self-proclaimed republics took place on April 16. Kiev handed 14 people, the DPR and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) - 20.

