Kiev Has Not Received Response From Moscow To Zelenskyy Offer To Meet With Putin -Minister

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:40 AM

Kiev Has Not Received Response From Moscow to Zelenskyy Offer to Meet With Putin -Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Kiev has not received a response from Moscow to the offer by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

Earlier Zelenskyy, in a video address on the security situation in Ukraine, published on Tuesday, offered to meet with the Russian leader "anywhere in Ukraine's Donbas where there is war."

Kuleba said in an interview with Reuters that Ukraine had not received a response from the Kremlin to Zelenskyy's invitation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been told about the offer of his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Donbas, but there was no certainty that he had familiarized himself with it as he was busy. Peskov said the Kremlin believed there must be prerequisites for a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. However, in recent months, there have been provocations on the disengagement line in Donbas by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

