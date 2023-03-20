UrduPoint.com

Kiev Has Only One Chance To Attempt Counteroffensive In 2023 - Czech President

Kiev Has Only One Chance to Attempt Counteroffensive in 2023 - Czech President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Ukraine has only one attempt to carry out a counteroffensive that has to take place this year, Czech President Petr Pavel said on Monday.

"I believe that Ukraine will have only one attempt to conduct a major counteroffensive. Therefore, if Ukraine decides to conduct a counteroffensive, and it fails, it will be incredibly difficult for Kiev to find funds for the next one," Pavel said in an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Kiev's counteroffensive should take place within a few months, and that the "window of opportunity" will be open only this year, the president added.

"After next winter, it will be extremely difficult to maintain the current level of assistance," Pavel said, explaining that this is connected to the accumulated fatigue of Western countries that support Ukraine.

According to the president, most countries expect a watershed moment in 2023 in the conflict.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to the US and NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

