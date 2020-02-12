Kiev Has Plan Enabling Donbas Elections in October - Presidential Office Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The new head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said on Wednesday that Kiev had a plan of action enabling Donbas elections to be held in October under the Ukrainian law

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The new head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said on Wednesday that Kiev had a plan of action enabling Donbas elections to be held in October under the Ukrainian law.

"We have a clear plan of what should happen so that the elections could be held in the end of October on the entire Ukrainian territory in compliance with the Ukrainian law," Yermak said.

He added that Kiev was ready to fulfill all the obligations reached at the Normandy Four summit, which Paris hosted in December.