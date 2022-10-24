UrduPoint.com

Kiev Has Scientific, Production Capabilities Of Creating 'Dirty Bomb' - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kiev Has Scientific, Production Capabilities of Creating 'Dirty Bomb' - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukraine has scientific and production capabilities to create a "dirty bomb" and a nuclear warhead, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"So, in Ukraine there are nuclear industry enterprises with reserves of radioactive substances that can be used to create a 'dirty bomb.' These are three operating nuclear power plants: the South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne with 9 spent nuclear fuel pools, which contain up to 1,500 tons of uranium enriched to 1.5% of uranium oxide," Kirillov told a briefing.

According to the official, 22,000 spent fuel assemblies containing uranium-238 are stored at the decommissioned Chernobyl NPP with radioactive waste storage facilities, as well as uranium-235 and plutonium-239, which are the main components of a nuclear warhead.

Kirillov added that Ukraine's Eastern Mining and Processing Plant produceS uranium ore with a capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes per year. Besides, Ukraine has a scientific base for the production of a "dirty bomb" at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, the scientists of which took part in the Soviet Union's nuclear program.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Russia Nuclear Rivne Chernobyl Kharkiv Industry

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

55 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.