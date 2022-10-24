Kiev Has Scientific, Production Capabilities of Creating 'Dirty Bomb' - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukraine has scientific and production capabilities to create a "dirty bomb" and a nuclear warhead, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"So, in Ukraine there are nuclear industry enterprises with reserves of radioactive substances that can be used to create a 'dirty bomb.' These are three operating nuclear power plants: the South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne with 9 spent nuclear fuel pools, which contain up to 1,500 tons of uranium enriched to 1.5% of uranium oxide," Kirillov told a briefing.

According to the official, 22,000 spent fuel assemblies containing uranium-238 are stored at the decommissioned Chernobyl NPP with radioactive waste storage facilities, as well as uranium-235 and plutonium-239, which are the main components of a nuclear warhead.

Kirillov added that Ukraine's Eastern Mining and Processing Plant produceS uranium ore with a capacity of up to 1,000 tonnes per year. Besides, Ukraine has a scientific base for the production of a "dirty bomb" at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, the scientists of which took part in the Soviet Union's nuclear program.