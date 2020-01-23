UrduPoint.com
Kiev Has Started Talks With Moscow On Exchange Of Ukrainians Detained In Russia- Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:26 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Kiev had already begun talks with Moscow on the exchange of all Ukrainians detained in Russia

Earlier, Zelenskyy informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone that work was underway on the formation of new lists for the exchange of prisoners in Donbas.

"Two tracks, two lists.

We agreed the list in Minsk, we will supplement the list of identified persons. We will prepare this track - an exchange with temporarily occupied territories. And a separate track - we have already started a conversation with the Russian Federation on the exchange of Ukrainians - everyone, including Crimean Tatars, other Ukrainians who are on the territory of Russia," Zelenskyy said as quoted by his press service.

