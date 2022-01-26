UrduPoint.com

Kiev Holds No Objections To Security Proposals That US Intends To Send To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Kiev does not have any objections to security proposals of the United States that will be sent to Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"(Kiev's position) is taken into account and the proposals that the United States will send to Russia related to Ukraine do not raise our objections," Kuleba told a press conference.

