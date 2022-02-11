Kiev Hopes for Discussing Prisoners Exchange at Next Meeting of Contact Group - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Andriy Yermak expressed hope on Friday that the issue of prisoners exchange would be unfrozen during the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group.

"We hope - we discussed that today - during the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, the humanitarian issues on prisoners exchange and opening checkpoints will be unfrozen," Yermak said.

"Hopefully, during the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, we will continue to consider issues linked to the legislation envisaged by the Minsk agreements. They will be considered," he added.