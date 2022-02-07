Kiev Hopes for Further Normandy Format Aides' Talks After Meeting in Berlin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that after the meeting in Berlin, the negotiations of the political advisers of the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) to resolve the situation in Donbas will continue, and there will be at least one more meeting

Earlier, German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said that a meeting of the Normandy format political advisers in Berlin could take place this week. The meeting in Berlin will be a continuation of contacts between political advisers that have been ongoing since January.

In late January, the political adviser held talks in Paris and agreed to meet again in two weeks.

"The preparations for the meeting in Berlin are not easy, but we are working to ensure that, at least after the meeting in Berlin, negotiations at the level of Normandy format advisers continue, another meeting is scheduled, because this will mean that Russia will remain on the diplomatic track, and this is important in itself. As a maximum, we hope that specific decisions will be worked out on how to unblock, in fact, the work of the trilateral contact group and move it forward," Kuleba said at a briefing.