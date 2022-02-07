UrduPoint.com

Kiev Hopes For Further Normandy Format Aides' Talks After Meeting In Berlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Kiev Hopes for Further Normandy Format Aides' Talks After Meeting in Berlin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that after the meeting in Berlin, the negotiations of the political advisers of the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) to resolve the situation in Donbas will continue, and there will be at least one more meeting

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects that after the meeting in Berlin, the negotiations of the political advisers of the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) to resolve the situation in Donbas will continue, and there will be at least one more meeting.

Earlier, German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said that a meeting of the Normandy format political advisers in Berlin could take place this week. The meeting in Berlin will be a continuation of contacts between political advisers that have been ongoing since January.

In late January, the political adviser held talks in Paris and agreed to meet again in two weeks.

"The preparations for the meeting in Berlin are not easy, but we are working to ensure that, at least after the meeting in Berlin, negotiations at the level of Normandy format advisers continue, another meeting is scheduled, because this will mean that Russia will remain on the diplomatic track, and this is important in itself. As a maximum, we hope that specific decisions will be worked out on how to unblock, in fact, the work of the trilateral contact group and move it forward," Kuleba said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Paris Berlin January Government

Recent Stories

Two More Crew Members of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found ..

Two More Crew Members of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found Dead After Explosion - Owner ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condoles d ..

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condoles demise of Sadiq Sanjarani's gra ..

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 11 accused , recovered motorcycle, l ..

Police arrest 11 accused , recovered motorcycle, liquor,gutka

1 minute ago
 130 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad ..

130 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania ami ..

Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions: minister

4 minutes ago
 HESCO suspends 3 SDOs, RO due to their poor perfor ..

HESCO suspends 3 SDOs, RO due to their poor performance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>